Matthew Stafford Announces His Decision On Retirement

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates after Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is out for the season. Following his brutal injury, some have wondered if the Super Bowl-winning quarterback is going to retire.

Stafford addressed those thoughts this week.

The Rams quarterback was asked by his wife on her podcast. He gave a straight up answer.

"A lot of people are asking this. Are you retiring?" Kelly Stafford asked.

"Oh, no. No," Matthew Stafford said in response.

So, there you go.

The Los Angeles Rams star quarterback will not be retiring, despite some speculation about it.

Los Angeles has had a pretty disappointing Super Bowl follow-up season, but Stafford will be back to give it another try in 2023.