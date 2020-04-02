Matthew Stafford Reacts To Lions Signing QB Chase Daniel

During the first week of free agency, the Detroit Lions upgraded their quarterback room by signing Chase Daniel. He was a member of the Chicago Bears for the past two seasons.

Matthew Stafford is still the unquestioned starter in the Motor City. However, the Lions had to add depth to that position after losing Stafford for half of the 2019 season due to injury.

The coaching staff in Detroit has to be thrilled that it now has a reliable backup quarterback that can fill in admirably if Stafford goes down. Additionally, Stafford is excited to work alongside Daniel.

He recently spoke with Mike O’Hara of the team’s official website about the latest addition. It appears Stafford is a huge fan of Daniel and likes the idea of having another veteran on the depth chart.

From the Detroit Lions:

“I’m happy to have him here. He’s a guy who’s been around some good offenses and some good offensive minds,” Stafford said. “I’m happy to have him on our team. He’s a good dude.”

Daniel has worked with some of the best offensive minds in the NFL, such as Andy Reid, Doug Pederson, Matt Nagy and Sean Payton.

Last season, the Lions had to rely on David Blough and Jeff Driskel when Stafford was out of action.

Hopefully, Stafford is healthy for all of the 2020 season. If not though, Detroit has a solid backup plan.