Matthew Stafford Wants Odell Beckham Back: NFL World Reacts

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Odell Beckham Jr. #3 of the Los Angeles Rams looks on from the bench area in the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Odell Beckham remains a free agent heading into Week 1 of the 2022 regular season.

That might not be the case for long.

According to a report from Jordan Schultz, the Rams continue to have interest in bringing Beckham back for the 2022 season. Quarterback Matthew Stafford is high on the idea, as well.

"Odell Beckham, Jr. and #Rams have maintained a positive open dialogue about potential return, according to sources close to the situation. Sean McVay wants him back w/idea OBJ could be a real factor late in the season/playoffs. I’m told Matt Stafford has also supported internally," he reported today.

Will we see Odell back in Los Angeles?

"PLEASE DON'T LET BUFFALO GET HIM," one fan wrote.

"Makes sense to run it back," another fan wrote.

"Please let this happen," one fan added.

The Rams have reportedly kept a full locker - and name plate - for Odell Beckham, too.

It sounds like an Odell-Rams reunion could be on the verge of happening soon.