Matthew Stafford Was Asked About Concerning Elbow Issue
Matthew Stafford downplayed an elbow injury that limited his throwing entering training camp.
The Los Angeles Rams quarterback is dealing with a nagging issue and received an injection in his right elbow during the offseason.
However, per ESPN's Sarah Barshop (h/t Pro Football Talk), Stafford was encouraged after making deep throws during Saturday's practice.
"I just have a little soreness," Stafford said Saturday. "We're working through it. I feel pretty good today. I thought it looked pretty good. But just trying to be smart with it and making me feel as good as I can feel going into Week 1 while still getting as many reps I can, too."
Head coach Sean McVay previously called Stafford's ailment irregular for a quarterback. Yet he stopped short of labeling the condition tendinitis and said they're learning how to manage it properly.
Stafford said he's progressing from a condition that's "irritating at the moment."
"We got a great plan," Stafford said. "I'm feeling stronger every time I come out here and throw. I don't know if you guys were watching. It felt like I could make any throw I wanted to today. And just trying to be smart when I get those opportunities to make sure I can come out here, cut it loose [and] turn it loose like I did today."
McVay said Stafford is "very much on track" following Saturday's practice.
Stafford's elbow issue could be a matter of pain tolerance going forward. The 34-year-old hasn't missed much time, playing every game in 10 of his last 11 seasons.
Having awarded Stafford a four-year, $160 million extension following their Super Bowl win, the Rams will have to hope his elbow doesn't create any long-term problems.