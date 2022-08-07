Matthew Stafford Was Asked About Concerning Elbow Issue

Inglewood, CA - February 13: Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) leaves the field during the 3rd quarter of the Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022 in Inglewood, CA. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Matthew Stafford downplayed an elbow injury that limited his throwing entering training camp.

The Los Angeles Rams quarterback is dealing with a nagging issue and received an injection in his right elbow during the offseason.

However, per ESPN's Sarah Barshop (h/t Pro Football Talk), Stafford was encouraged after making deep throws during Saturday's practice.

"I just have a little soreness," Stafford said Saturday. "We're working through it. I feel pretty good today. I thought it looked pretty good. But just trying to be smart with it and making me feel as good as I can feel going into Week 1 while still getting as many reps I can, too."

Head coach Sean McVay previously called Stafford's ailment irregular for a quarterback. Yet he stopped short of labeling the condition tendinitis and said they're learning how to manage it properly.

Stafford said he's progressing from a condition that's "irritating at the moment."

"We got a great plan," Stafford said. "I'm feeling stronger every time I come out here and throw. I don't know if you guys were watching. It felt like I could make any throw I wanted to today. And just trying to be smart when I get those opportunities to make sure I can come out here, cut it loose [and] turn it loose like I did today."

McVay said Stafford is "very much on track" following Saturday's practice.

Stafford's elbow issue could be a matter of pain tolerance going forward. The 34-year-old hasn't missed much time, playing every game in 10 of his last 11 seasons.

Having awarded Stafford a four-year, $160 million extension following their Super Bowl win, the Rams will have to hope his elbow doesn't create any long-term problems.