Photos: Meet Matthew Stafford’s Wife, A Former College Cheerleader

It’s a big day for the Stafford family.

Matthew Stafford won his first-ever playoff game last weekend, when the Los Angeles Rams knocked off the Arizona Cardinals in dominant fashion. This weekend, Stafford and the Rams will look to take down Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Stafford family will be on hand for the contest in Tampa Bay.

Matthew’s wife, Kelly Stafford, is a former college cheerleader. The couple met during their time together at the University of Georgia.

The Staffords now have four children together – all girls, including a pair of twins. They moved from Detroit to Los Angeles in the offseason following the trade.

Kelly Stafford often shares some adorable moments from their relationship. She opens up about the hard stuff, too.

The former college cheerleader hosts a podcast titled “The Morning After.” She opens up about football, family and more.

Kelly is used to being around football. Her brother, Chad Hall, played in the NFL and has since gotten into coaching.

Kickoff between the Rams and the Bucs is set for 3 p.m. E.T. on NBC.