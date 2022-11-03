Media Mogul Reportedly Preparing Bid To Buy Commanders

ASHBURN, VA - MARCH 17: A view of a Washington Commanders helmet on display during a press conference to introduce quarterback Carson Wentz at Inova Sports Performance Center on March 17, 2022 in Ashburn, Virginia. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Washington Commanders owners Dan and Tanya Snyder announced Wednesday that they hired Bank of America to explore a possible sale.

If the Snyders sell, a notable suitor is reportedly preparing to make a bid.

According to Bloomberg's Kamaron Leach, Byron Allen is working with an investor group. It would be his second attempt to purchase an NFL franchise, as the media entrepreneur lined up a bid for the Denver Broncos in February.

Allen would become the NFL's first majority Black owner.

Allen said commissioner Roger Goodell and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft encouraged him to pursue an NFL team when announcing his plan to pursue a bid for the Broncos. Walmart heir Rob Walton purchased the Broncos for $4.65 billion, the richest price ever paid for an American sports team.

According to Forbes, the Commanders are currently valued at $5.6 billion.

Following the Snyders' announcement, ESPN's Don Van Natta Jr. reported that the U.S. attorney's office in Virginia has opened a criminal investigation into allegations of financial impropriety against the Commanders. Mary Jo White is currently conducting the NFL's investigation into Dan Snyder, who has been accused of sexually assaulting a female employee in 2009.

It's unclear how soon the Snyders could potentially sell the team.