Photos: Meet Linda Holliday, Bill Belichick's Longtime Girlfriend
Bill Belichick doesn't come across as a particularly emotional person.
The New England Patriots head coach is typically pretty down the middle when speaking to his players and the media.
However, Belichick clearly has another side to him, as evidenced by his relationship with his longtime girlfriend, Linda Holliday.
Bill and Linda have been dating for several years.
They reportedly met during a night out, afterwords Belichick reportedly sent flowers to his future girlfriend.
They've been together ever since, with Linda appearing at several big-time football events, including Super Bowls.
Bill and Linda spent a lot of time on Nantucket in the offseason. The happy couple has a home on the island.
They're very into horse racing, too, as they've often been spotted at various races over the years.
It's football season now, though.
We'll surely be seeing Linda on the sideline at some Patriots games this fall.