Photos: Meet Linda Holliday, Bill Belichick's Longtime Girlfriend

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 03: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at Gillette Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Bill Belichick doesn't come across as a particularly emotional person.

The New England Patriots head coach is typically pretty down the middle when speaking to his players and the media.

However, Belichick clearly has another side to him, as evidenced by his relationship with his longtime girlfriend, Linda Holliday.

(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Bill and Linda have been dating for several years.

They reportedly met during a night out, afterwords Belichick reportedly sent flowers to his future girlfriend.

They've been together ever since, with Linda appearing at several big-time football events, including Super Bowls.

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - MAY 18: (L-R) Bill Belichick (middle) and his girlfriend, Linda Holliday (left) at a horse race (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for The Stronach Group).

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - SEPTEMBER 15: Linda Holliday wears a New England Patriots Super Bowl LIII Championship ring necklace on the sidelines before the start of the NFL game between the New England Patriots and the Miami Dolphins at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on September 15, 2019. (Photo by Doug Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Bill and Linda spent a lot of time on Nantucket in the offseason. The happy couple has a home on the island.

They're very into horse racing, too, as they've often been spotted at various races over the years.

It's football season now, though.

We'll surely be seeing Linda on the sideline at some Patriots games this fall.