Mekhi Becton's Injury Reportedly 'More Concerning' Than Jets Thought

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - AUGUST 14: Mekhi Becton #77 of the New York Jets on the sideline during the fourth quarter of a preseason game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on August 14, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images) Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

This Monday morning, third-year offensive tackle Mekhi Becton left Jets training camp limping off the field. Reporters in attendance described it as a knee injury.

Shortly after practice, Robert Saleh offered some clarity on the situation, saying Becton's knee is "stable" and it doesn't seem like a significant injury.

"As of now, it doesn't seem like a big deal, but -- knock on wood -- hopefully that stays the case," said Saleh, who described the MRI as precautionary, via ESPN.com.

However, NFL insider Mike Garafolo reported just moments ago that Becton's knee injury is "more concerning" than the Jets previously believed. He'll continue undergoing tests on Tuesday.

"#Jets OT Mekhi Becton’s knee injury is more concerning than the team originally believed following practice today, sources tell me and @RapSheet," said Garafolo. "It’s a new injury and unrelated to his previous knee injury. Becton has additional medical appointments tomorrow to get more clarity."

Unfortunately, injuries have been the story of Mekhi Becton's professional career thus far. He suffered a serious knee injury in Week 1 of the 2021 season, but was expected to be ready to go in 2022.

Let's hope Becton doesn't miss much time, but from the sound of it he may be dealing with another serious injury.