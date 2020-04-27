Mel Kiper’s Top 5 Prospects For The 2021 NFL Draft

The 2020 NFL Draft is in the rearview mirror, but Mel Kiper is already looking ahead to 2021. The longtime ESPN draftnik appeared on SportsCenter today to break down his top five prospects for next year.

Not surprisingly, Kiper’s list is headlined by the two top quarterbacks in college football: Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence and Ohio State’s Justin Fields. Kiper lists Lawrence at No. 1 and says he has “been considered the Andrew Luck of this draft” and the prohibitive favorite to be the top pick.

However, Kiper also sings Fields’ praises and says it is possible that his No. 2 overall prospect “will be right there, challenging Trevor Lawrence as the No. 1 overall pick.” It should be fun to see the two jockey for the draft’s pole position all season.

Beyond the two QB’s, Kiper lists Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell at No. 3 and LSU wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase at No. 4. Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons rounds out Kiper’s early top five.

Kiper’s breakdown of his top five begins at the 1:15 mark in the video below. You can also hear him talk about how the uncertainty surrounding the upcoming college football season could have an impact on the 2021 draft.

Kiper says he will have more complete early coverage of the 2021 draft class in the coming weeks.

Next year’s draft is set for Cleveland. The exact dates for the event will be announced down the road.