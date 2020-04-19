Mel Kiper Names 3 Best ‘Playmakers’ In 2020 NFL Draft

The first round of every NFL draft is littered with guys who will go on to be stars at the next level. This year’s draft should be no different.

When ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. was asked on SportsCenter this morning which three guys he considers to be the top “playmakers” in the 2020 class, his answers were not surprising. Kiper cited Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and Ohio State defensive end Chase Young.

Jeudy and Lamb are projected to be the first two wide receivers taken, with both going off the board in the first 15 picks. Young, meanwhile, is the top defensive player in the draft and the expected No. 2 overall pick. Kiper projected that he will follow in the footsteps of the Bosa brothers and become the next great Ohio State defensive lineman in the NFL.

“You’re talking about playmakers. Eight forced fumbles the last two years, a guy that has that strip-sack sack down to a science,” Kiper said about Young, via 247Sports. “And that’s what you’ve got to do in the NFL. It’s not about nailing the quarterback, it’s about getting the ball loose and creating that turnover.”

As for Jeudy, Kiper called him “business-like” while praising his work ethic and attitude. He also compared the Crimson Tide star to former Indianapolis Colts standout Marvin Harrison. Kiper expects Jeudy to be the first wideout taken, with Lamb not far behind.

Here’s what Kiper said about the Sooner speedster:

“CeeDee Lamb, great after the catch. He averaged 20 yards a catch the last two years with 25 touchdowns. And that Oklahoma offense play unsophisticated defenses. That makes it his career tough to transition, in terms of route running in the NFL. “But the skill set that CeeDee Lamb possesses and how dangerous and how effective he is with his stiff arm, he becomes a big-time running back after the catch. Makes him probably the second receiver off the board in the middle of the first round. Maybe the (San Francisco) 49ers there (at No. 13 overall).”

The 2020 NFL Draft gets underway at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday.

The event will run through Saturday and will be conducted remotely.