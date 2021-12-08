Mel Kiper Names New No. 1 Player On Latest Big Board

ESPN NFL draft expert Mel Kiper released his updated “Big Board” this morning, and there’s a new prospect atop the rankings.

Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson has overtaken Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux as the No. 1 player on Kiper’s list. This week, the junior pass rusher became the only defensive player to be invited to New York City as a finalist for the Heisman Trophy.

According to Kiper, Hutchinson’s surge over the last few weeks enabled him to move into the top spot.

“Yes, Hutchinson makes the leap to the top of my Big Board. He has been unreal down the stretch and is now a Heisman Trophy finalist,” Kiper wrote. “Since I last updated my rankings, he has doubled his sack total. He now has 14 and two forced fumbles, showing powerful moves and relentless pursuit of quarterbacks. Three of those sacks came in the win over Ohio State, as he dominated the Buckeyes’ O-line.”

My new Big Board and position rankings for the 2022 draft: Aidan Hutchinson has been so dominant lately that he's the new No. 1 prospect. https://t.co/5SVykmkvgm — Mel Kiper Jr. (@MelKiperESPN) December 8, 2021

We’re still got more than four months until the 2022 NFL Draft, but Hutchinson has already begun generating buzz as a potential No. 1 overall pick. His ascendance on Kiper’s board will only help his case.

In the meantime, he’ll try and help Michigan capture its first national championship since 1997. The Wolverines will take on Georgia in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Orange Bowl on December 31.