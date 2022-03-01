Mel Kiper Has New Prediction For No. 1 Overall Pick

The 2022 NFL Draft is less than two months away, and ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. is ready to start predicting what might happen in late April.

The first mock draft that Kiper released this year had the Jaguars selecting Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson. This time around, Kiper has Jacksonville addressing the other side of the ball.

Kiper’s latest mock draft, which was released this Tuesday, has the Jaguars taking NC State offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu.

“Ultimately, I lean toward Jacksonville getting protection for quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who struggled as a rookie,” Kiper wrote, via ESPN. “This could go the other way if the organization brings back Cam Robinson in free agency, but Ekwonu — who is a hot name among NFL teams — would be an immediate upgrade.”

1. Jaguars: OT Ikem Ekwonu

7. Giants: LB Devin Lloyd

11. Commanders: QB Kenny Pickett

20. Steelers: QB Malik Willis

If the Jaguars go with an offensive lineman with the No. 1 overall pick, they’ll have a really tough decision to make.

Jacksonville could go with Ekwonu, like Kiper predicted. On the other hand, the front office could take a long look at Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal.

At the end of the day, adding a talented offensive tackle to the roster would help Trevor Lawrence.