Mel Kiper Identifies 1 ‘Sleeper’ Player In 2021 NFL Draft

Each year there’s at least one ‘sleeper’ prospect in the NFL Draft. Expert Mel Kiper believes he’s found this year’s.

Kiper revealed this week he believe former Ole Miss and Temple tight end Kenny Yeboah is flying under the radar with the draft fast approaching. The 6-foot-4, 250-pound tight end has all the makings to be a quality NFL player.

Kiper even believes Yeboah is similar to Kyle Pitts given his athleticism and versatility. Yeboah’s skill-set will allow an NFL team to move him around in the offense as it pleases.

“I think there’s another tight end you can kind of move around — he’s kind of like Pitts — he was at Temple, then he was at Ole Miss, Kenny Yeboah, a kid I really like,” Kiper said, via 247Sports.

Yeboah’s ceiling is through the roof. If he gets with the right NFL team, he could be one of the best ‘sleeper’ prospects we’ve seen in years.

“Catches the football. I had to go back to the Alabama game, a couple games this year at Ole Miss. He was phenomenal and he has that ability to go up and get the football. He’s got that ability to outrace defensive backs to pay dirt. Like Kenny Yeboah as a Day 3 pick, a tight end out of Ole Miss,” Kiper continued.

Yeboah began his football career at receiver, but eventually transitioned over to tight end. He’s still a raw prospect, but has plenty of potential.

If Mel Kiper was running an NFL team, it appears he’d take a chance on the former Ole Miss tight end.