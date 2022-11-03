Mel Kiper Jr. Reveals Controversial 2023 Draft QB Rankings

NEW YORK - APRIL 28: Mel Kiper, Chris Mortensen and Keyshawn Johnson broadcast for ESPN during the 2007 NFL Draft on April 28, 2007 at Radio City Music Hall in New York, New York. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

Bryce Young is a leading top-pick candidate for next year's NFL Draft. However, Mel Kiper Jr. prefers two quarterbacks to the Alabama star.

Appearing on ESPN's Get Up, the draft guru explained that Young is fifth on his overall big board, and third at his position behind Ohio State's CJ Stroud and Kentucky's Will Levis, because of his size.

"There's a lot to love about Bryce Young," Kiper said. "You just wish we was a little bigger. He doesn't have the frame of a Russell Wilson or a Kyler Murray, so he's not going to be able to put on a lot of weight. Can he hold up at 5-11-and-a-half, say 185-190 in the NFL?"

After accounting for 50 touchdowns in last year's Heisman campaign, Young has accrued 1,906 passing yards, 18 touchdowns, and three picks in seven games for the Crimson Tide. Kiper called him "the ultimate point guard" due to his ability to scan the field and process plays.

While Levis has already thrown eight interceptions this season, he's averaged 9.1 yards per pass attempt. More importantly to Kiper, the Wildcats senior has a more prototypical quarterback build at 6'3" and 222 pounds.

Kiper still has an Alabama player atop his big board. Linebacker Will Anderson Jr. ranks first ahead of Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter.