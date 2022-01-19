Look: Mel Kiper Jr Unveils First Mock Draft For 2022

The 2021 season isn’t over just yet, but ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr. seems ready for the 2022 NFL Draft. On Wednesday, he unveiled his first mock draft of the year.

Though it’s not that much of a surprise, Kiper has Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson going first overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Right behind Hutchinson is Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux, who is currently projected to go to the Detroit Lions.

Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal, Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton and NC State offensive tackle Item Ekwonu round out the top five in Kiper’s first mock draft.

Believe it or not, Kiper doesn’t have a quarterback coming off the board in the top 10. If that happens in April, it’ll mark the first time a quarterback doesn’t go in the top 10 since 2013.

That being said, the first quarterback taken in Kiper’s mock draft is Liberty signal-caller Malik Willis. He’s currently projected to go to the Washington Football Team.

Kiper also has Kenny Pickett of Pitt, Matt Corral of Ole Miss, and Sam Howell of North Carolina coming off the board in the first round of the 2022 draft.

Of course, Kiper’s mock draft is subject to change over the course of the next three months.

For now, it sounds like Kiper isn’t too confident in this year’s quarterback class.