Mel Kiper Names Most ‘Under-The-Radar’ Prospect For 2021 NFL Draft

Almost every year, we see a quarterback who is operating a bit under-the-radar rocket his way up NFL Draft boards.

It’s a tradition at this point. For instance, who at this time last year thought Joe Burrow would be the No. 1 overall pick or Jordan Love would be a first-rounder?

On ESPN today, Mel Kiper was asked which player fits that mold in 2021. His answer? North Dakota State’s Trey Lance, who is starting to make noise among draft analysts.

Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence and Ohio State’s Justin Fields are regarded as the top two quarterbacks for the 2021 draft, but Kiper thinks Lance has a chance to work his way into the mix near the top of the draft.

“When you watch this kid play, with his legs, with this arm,” Kiper said. “You talk about flawless. Zero interceptions. I don’t care if you’re throwing against air in a 7-on-7. Give me a break.”

Lance has also caught the eye of Bleacher Report’s Matt Miller, who currently rates the FBS star over Fields.

Welp. Was just called racist for having Trey Lance over Justin Fields. I'll let you guys Google that one. — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) April 27, 2020

Last season, Lance had 42 total touchdowns (28 passing and 14 rushing) and zero interceptions.

He’ll start his 2020 season off with a big test: North Dakota State opens up at Oregon on Sept. 5.