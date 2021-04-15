Mel Kiper Explains His Pick For No. 1 Running Back Prospect

While much of the NFL Draft conversation has centered on the talented crop of quarterbacks, there’s quite a few running back hopefuls that appear to be strong pro prospects head into late April. But, according to Mel Kiper, there’s one clear-cut top ballcarrier: Najee Harris.

Harris had a spectacular senior season for the Alabama Crimson Tide in 2020, rushing for 1,466 yards and 26 touchdowns. He went on to win the Doak Walker Award, given to the nation’s best running back, and established himself as an undeniable NFL talent.

He’s clearly won over Kiper, who praised his skills and said that he should go off the board early on in this year’s draft.

“Love the kid. Love the way he competes, everything about Najee Harris,” Kiper said on SportsCenter on Thursday, per 247Sports. “He’s a baller. All of these guys came back for a year not only to get better but win a national title. And they did both. I think when you look at Najee’s running style, patience, finishing of runs and the ability to catch the ball out of the backfield. And the ability to just always have great ball security. He fumbled against Ole Miss, but the whistle should’ve been blown.

“Guy never turns the ball over. He always credits his offensive line for his success and he loves to play the game. Najee Harris is a complete running back. He’d look great in a Steelers uniform, a Buffalo Bills uniform somewhere in the late first round.”

Mel Kiper Jr. explains why Alabama's Najee Harris is the top running back in the NFL Draft.https://t.co/u8HEHT9v6C pic.twitter.com/zHeSzi1pOA — 247Sports (@247Sports) April 15, 2021

Most of the teams that have picks earl on in the first round don’t need a running back, but Kiper named the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills as teams that might be interested in Harris on April 29.

Whichever team is able to land the former Alabama star will get a tough, physical running back, capable of becoming reliable option in the NFL.