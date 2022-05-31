Mel Kiper Reveals 2023 Big Board: NFL World Reacts

NEW YORK - APRIL 28: Mel Kiper, Chris Mortensen and Keyshawn Johnson broadcast for ESPN during the 2007 NFL Draft on April 28, 2007 at Radio City Music Hall in New York, New York. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. released his early top 25 big board for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Like most analysts, Kiper has Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. listed as his No. 1 prospect. During the 2021 season, Anderson had 101 total tackles and 17.5 sacks.

"What a football player Will Anderson Jr. is. It’s going to be tough to unseat him as the No. 1 overall player," Kiper wrote. "The No. 1 pick will be determined by need, but with Will Anderson Jr., what’s not to like?"

The rest of top three for Kiper features a pair of quarterbacks in Alabama's Bryce Young and Ohio State's C.J. Stroud. They are expected to be Heisman Trophy finalists this fall.

Young and Stroud aren't the only quarterbacks listed in Kiper's top 25. He expressed some confidence in Florida's Anthony Richardson.

However, Kiper believes Richardson needs to take a huge leap this fall in order to be considered a top-tier quarterback prospect.

Will Levis from Kentucky is also considered a top-25 prospect, according to Kiper.

Kentucky fans are hoping Levis can live up to the offseason hype.

There are a few fans wondering why Kiper has a big board out in May. That's probably a fair question considering the 2023 NFL Draft is nearly a year away.

Kiper's full top 25 can be seen here.

We'll probably see a few changes to Kiper's big board over the next few months.