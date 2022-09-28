Mel Kiper Reveals NFL Comparison For Quarterback Will Levis

LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY - NOVEMBER 20: Will Levis #7 of the Kentucky Wildcats throws a pass against the New Mexico State Aggies at Kroger Field on November 20, 2021 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Will Levis continues to rise up draft boards.

The Kentucky quarterback is off to a fast start, accruing 1,185 passing yards, 10 passing touchdowns, and two rushing scores in four games this season. In his latest 2023 NFL Draft board, ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. has the senior as the No. 4 overall player and second-best quarterback behind Oho State's C.J. Stroud.

On Wednesday, the scouting guru likened Levis to Matthew Stafford.

That's high praise for Levis, as the No. 1 pick in 2009 led the Los Angeles Rams to a Super Bowl title in February. Kiper explained (h/t Wildcats Today) what he sees in the 6'3" prospect.

"He has a rocket launcher for an arm; the Penn State transfer makes some 'wow' throws," Kiper said. That has gotten him into trouble at times -- he has four picks in three games this season -- but it's clear watching him that he believes he can fit the ball into any window. My comp is Matthew Stafford."

Per ESPN's Chris Low, an NFL personnel director compared Levis to Josh Allen because of his size, athleticism, and strong arm. Like the Buffalo Bills star, the evaluator believes Levis "has all the physical traits and a lot of upside."

"He just needs to continue to work on his pocket poise, his timing, and his accuracy under pressure, but he's one of the more intriguing quarterback prospects in this class," the director said. "Josh Allen had some inconsistencies with accuracy and timing as well, but we've seen how that has played out."

If NFL teams also envision such a lofty ceiling, Levis could become a top pick next year.