Melvin Gordon Not Ready To Concede Job: NFL World Reacts

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 15: Kareem Jackson #22 and Melvin Gordon #25 of the Denver Broncos react to a 37-12 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on November 15, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Fans are expecting Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams to take on a heavier role in his second season.

However, Melvin Gordon isn't ready to surrender any reps.

Williams looks ready to handle a featured role after tallying 1,219 scrimmage yards in his rookie season. Yet the Broncos brought back Gordon on a one-year, $2.5 million deal.

Per Mike Klis of NBC's 9News, the 29-year-old let Broncos general manager George Paton know that he wasn't returning to Denver to be a veteran backup.

"I told George when I was at the table, I told him I’m not going to lay down," Gordon said. "I know a lot of people are wanting me to take a backseat. I get it. It’s been like that for a while. It was like that when I was with the Chargers. Everyone wanted Austin (Ekeler) to start. I just come out here and do my thing. Thanks for the motivation, everybody. I appreciate ya all for the extra motivation. I need it."

Fans wouldn't expect anything less from Gordon, who has scored 67 touchdowns in his last six seasons, including 10 in both years with the Broncos.

Even if they don't blame Gordon for wanting to keep his spot, others believe it's time for Williams to step into the spotlight.

Gordon and Williams shared the wealth last season, each receiving 203 handoffs. Gordon accrued 918 rushing yards to Williams' 903, so the older back is far from washed up.

The duo can once again form a dynamic one-two punch in Denver's backfield this season. Although the Broncos should air it out more often with Russell Wilson now under center, both backs could see plenty of touches in 2022.