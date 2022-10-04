Melvin Gordon To Carry Bigger Load: NFL World Reacts

DENVER, COLORADO - JANUARY 08: Melvin Gordon #25 of the Denver Broncos gestures prior to facing the Kansas City Chiefs at Empower Field At Mile High on January 08, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images) Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos must reshape their backfield plans after losing Javonte Williams to a season-ending ACL tear.

Given Melvin Gordon's early struggles, fans envisioned Latavius Murray or Mike Boone taking on a meaningful role. However, the Broncos apparently have other ideas.

According to Zac Stevens on DNVR Sports, offensive coordinator Justin Outten said Gordon will "carry the load" as Denver's featured running back.

Broncos fans aren't too pleased with the idea of heavily utilizing Gordon, who has fumbled four times in as many games this season.

Along with his ball-security issues, Gordon is only averaging 3.8 yards per carry. He's also dropped two of his 10 targets as a receiver.

After losing Williams, the Broncos signed Murray from the New Orleans Saints' practice squad. The 32-year-old just turned 11 carries into 57 yards and a touchdown in London last Sunday.

Boone has averaged 5.6 yards per carry in severely limited work over five NFL seasons. When last given an extended opportunity, he compiled 232 rushing yards and three touchdowns in a three-game window for the Minnesota Vikings in 2019.

Gordon split the carries right down the middle with Williams last season, but the Broncos may not keep the 29-year-old in a timeshare. Of course, one more fumble could quickly change those plans.

Let's see how much work Gordon garners when Denver faces the Indianapolis Colts this Thursday night.