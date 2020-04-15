Videos: Miami Dolphins Cheerleader Is Going Viral On Tik-Tok

Outside of maybe Zoom, nothing seems to be blowing up more during this time of social distancing than Tik-Tok.

The social media app, which typically features people dancing and lip-syncing, has become huge over the past couple of months. And it’s getting even bigger with everyone holed up inside.

Paige Lillian, a former Miami Dolphins cheerleader, has been using some of her quarantine time to get bigger on the app.

The Pro Bowl cheerleader has posted several dancing videos on both Tik-Tok and Instagram. Unsurprisingly, they’re going viral.

“My loneliness, due to my sports withdrawal, is killing me.

Can you relate? If so, follow me on Tik-Tok,” she wrote.

Hey, you have to pass the time somehow during all of this.

Getting bigger on a rising social media platform is certainly one way to do it.