Videos: Miami Dolphins Cheerleader Is Going Viral On Tik-Tok

Outside of maybe Zoom, nothing seems to be blowing up more during this time of social distancing than Tik-Tok.
The social media app, which typically features people dancing and lip-syncing, has become huge over the past couple of months. And it’s getting even bigger with everyone holed up inside.
Paige Lillian, a former Miami Dolphins cheerleader, has been using some of her quarantine time to get bigger on the app.
The Pro Bowl cheerleader has posted several dancing videos on both Tik-Tok and Instagram. Unsurprisingly, they’re going viral.
“My loneliness, due to my sports withdrawal, is killing me.
Can you relate? If so, follow me on Tik-Tok,” she wrote.
View this post on Instagram
Somebody better check up on me after going all out in this @dolphinscheer virtual prep class. @itsnattyice YA DID IT AGAIN… . . Check on it @beyonce . . . #mdcpaige #mdc #miami #dolphins #dolphinscheer #prepclass #305 #beyonce #checkonit #choreography #choreo #miamidolphins #sweatpants #sweats #plt #prettylittlething
View this post on Instagram
My loneliness, due to my sports withdrawal, is killing me. Can you relate? If so, follow me on @tiktok . . . If you have the app, lets link. hit the FOLLOW button 👊🏼 find me @ mdc_paige . . . #tiktok #bang #bangenergy #bangenergydancers #dancer #miami #305 #mdcpaige #britneyspears #follow #like #add #share #covid_19 #viral #fyp #challengeaccepted #espn #nfl #nba #nhl #mlb
View this post on Instagram
Thanks for the challenge @itsnattyice & @dolphinscheer .. supplied us with a virtual prep class containing cardio for the week . . Que Calor @majorlazer . . . #mdc #thisismdc #mdcpaige #choreography #quarantine #covid19 #adidas #plt #prettylittlething #dolphinscheer #jomo #miami #dolphins #305
Hey, you have to pass the time somehow during all of this.
Getting bigger on a rising social media platform is certainly one way to do it.