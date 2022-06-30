Miami Dolphins Have Announced Decision On Training Camp

LAKE FOREST, IL - AUGUST 12: A detail view of a Miami Dolphins helmet is seen on the field in action during a joint practice between the Chicago Bears and the Miami Dolphins on August 12, 2021 at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Miami Dolphins fans can get their first glimpse of Mike McDaniel's team at training camp this summer.

On Thursday, the team revealed eight dates for open practices at Miami Gardens, Florida. They'll hold their first open camp on Saturday July 30.

Admission is free, but fans must fill out a form on the team site to claim tickets.

The Dolphins will conduct five open practices from August 2-7 before beginning their preseason against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on August 13. The two teams will reportedly hold a joint practice at Raymond James Stadium before the game.

After hosting the Las Vegas Raiders, the Dolphins will welcome fans to two more open practices at Baptist Health Training Complex on August 24 and 25. They'll conclude their preseason that Saturday against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Dolphins have made one postseason appearance in the last 13 years and haven't won a playoff game since 2000. They'll look to snap those droughts after adding wide receiver Tyreek Hill and tackle Terron Armstead to the offense.

Starting next month, Miami fans can get an up-close preview at how those acquisitions help quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.