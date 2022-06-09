Miami Dolphins Release Former Auburn Tigers Standout

LAKE FOREST, IL - AUGUST 12: A detail view of a Miami Dolphins helmet is seen on the field in action during a joint practice between the Chicago Bears and the Miami Dolphins on August 12, 2021 at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Miami Dolphins waived cornerback Javaris Davis on Wednesday.

The move corresponded with them signing former Cleveland Browns linebacker Porter Gustin and cutting defensive end Daeshon Hall.

Davis recorded 150 tackles, two sacks, and 27 pass breakups during his Auburn career before signing with the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in 2020. He tallied two interceptions in each of his four years with the Tigers, returning one for a touchdown in 2017.

Davis spent most of the last two seasons on Miami's practice game, seeing his only NFL action in last season's 33-10 win over the Carolina Panthers. The Florida native recorded two tackles but allowed two completions in coverage for 32 yards.

Miami signed Davis to a reserve/future contract in January, making him eligible for offseason activities. However, the Dolphins released the 24-year-old during their final week of organized team activities.

Despite coming off back-to-back winning seasons, Miami hasn't made the playoffs since 2016.