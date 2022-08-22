Micah Parsons Furious Sunday Night: NFL World Reacts

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 07: Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates after sacking Denver Broncos quarteback Teddy Bridgewater in the third quarter at AT&T Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images) Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

New York Giants first round pick Kayvon Thibodeaux suffered an apparent lower-leg injury early on in his team's preseason game on Sunday night.

Thibodeaux appeared to suffer the injury on a cut block in the first half of his team's preseason game.

It didn't look good.

The Giants are reportedly optimistic about Thibodeaux's status. He was able to walk off the field under his own power.

Cowboys star Micah Parsons isn't happy with the play.

"I don’t why cutting is still allowed in the NFL!! We grown ass f----ing men! Let’s play ball bro! I hate to see that shit man!" he wrote.

NFL fans are debating the play.

"Because the people getting cut blocked don't throw or catch the ball. The NFL only cares about their safety," one fan tweeted.

"This is so strange, I actually agree with a cowboys player. That hit was disgusting imo," one fan added.

"Players started going at the legs more once they started tryna address helmet to helmet. It sucks," one fan added.

Hopefully everything is OK with Parsons. It'll be interesting to see if the NFL does anything different rules-wise moving forward.