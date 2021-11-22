The Spun

Micah Parsons Has A Very Scary Admission For The NFL

Micah Parsons rushes the passer.INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 19: Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys during play against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys rookie pass rusher Micah Parsons was arguably the best player on the field during Sunday’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Parsons had multiple sacks and several quarterback hurries during Sunday’s 19-9 loss to the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

The rookie out of Penn State joined an elite club following the loss, too.

The scary part – Parsons doesn’t believe he’s anywhere close to peaking.

The Dallas Cowboys first-year pass rusher admitted following the loss that he’s just hungry. Much more could be coming from Parsons.

That’s a terrifying thought for NFL offensive lines.

“I’m just hungry. I think it’s just been glimpses. I don’t think I’ve found my true self yet,” he said to reporters following the game.

Watch out, NFL.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.