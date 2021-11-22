Micah Parsons Has A Very Scary Admission For The NFL

Dallas Cowboys rookie pass rusher Micah Parsons was arguably the best player on the field during Sunday’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Parsons had multiple sacks and several quarterback hurries during Sunday’s 19-9 loss to the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

The rookie out of Penn State joined an elite club following the loss, too.

The Cowboys' Micah Parsons is the 1st player with 60 tackles and 8.0 sacks in his team’s first 10 games of a season since Terrell Suggs in 2013. He’s also the 1st player with 60 tackles and 8.0 sacks in his first 10 career games since 2000. pic.twitter.com/lvqmfIYBvF — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 21, 2021

The scary part – Parsons doesn’t believe he’s anywhere close to peaking.

The Dallas Cowboys first-year pass rusher admitted following the loss that he’s just hungry. Much more could be coming from Parsons.

That’s a terrifying thought for NFL offensive lines.

“I’m just hungry. I think it’s just been glimpses. I don’t think I’ve found my true self yet,” he said to reporters following the game.

Cowboys rookie Micah Parsons doesn’t think he’s come close to reaching his potential: “I’m just hungry. I think it’s just been glimpses. I don’t think I’ve found my true self yet.” pic.twitter.com/oumpf1hNEy — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 22, 2021

Watch out, NFL.