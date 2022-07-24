Micah Parsons Ready For Year 2: NFL World Reacts

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 19: Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys during play against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Few rookies, if any, had a more impressive 2021 season than Micah Parsons.

The Dallas Cowboys star pass rusher had a sensational debut season in the National Football League.

What's in store for Year 2?

Parsons is ready for training camp.

"Year two starts tomorrow!! Let’s go," he wrote.

Cowboys fans are excited.

"Time to feast," one fan tweeted.

"I love it... he's like a kid getting ready for the 1st day of school..." another fan added.

"Year 2 for the 99 Madden Club starts tomorrow," one fan added.

"LETS GET IT MICAH!!!" another fan added.

Parsons could have a Defensive Player of the Year-type season for the Cowboys.