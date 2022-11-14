Micah Parsons Used 1 Word To Describe Sunday's Loss

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - AUGUST 13: Linebacker Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys take the field before the NFL preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on August 13, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys fell to the Green Bay Packers, 31-28, in overtime on Sunday afternoon.

This was a brutal loss for the Cowboys, who allowed 17 unanswered points to the Packers. Dallas fell to 6-3 on the season with the loss to Green Bay.

Following the game, Cowboys star Micah Parsons had a one-word description of the loss.

"Disgusting," Parsons said.

Yahoo! Sports NFL insider Jori Epstein had more on the Cowboys' tough loss to the Packers.

The Cowboys fell to 6-3 on the season with the tough loss to the Packers on Sunday afternoon.

Dallas will look to get back on track at Minnesota next weekend. The Vikings are coming off a crazy win against the Bills on Sunday afternoon.

Next weekend's game will be a big one.