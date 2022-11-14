Micah Parsons Used 1 Word To Describe Sunday's Loss
The Dallas Cowboys fell to the Green Bay Packers, 31-28, in overtime on Sunday afternoon.
This was a brutal loss for the Cowboys, who allowed 17 unanswered points to the Packers. Dallas fell to 6-3 on the season with the loss to Green Bay.
Following the game, Cowboys star Micah Parsons had a one-word description of the loss.
"Disgusting," Parsons said.
Yahoo! Sports NFL insider Jori Epstein had more on the Cowboys' tough loss to the Packers.
Dallas will look to get back on track at Minnesota next weekend. The Vikings are coming off a crazy win against the Bills on Sunday afternoon.
Next weekend's game will be a big one.