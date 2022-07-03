Micah Parsons Video Going Viral: NFL World Reacts

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - AUGUST 13: Linebacker Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys take the field before the NFL preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on August 13, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Every offseason, we get a video or two of an NFL star dominating a local pickup basketball run. And every offseason, the player and his team usually come to an agreement to not play pickup hoops anymore.

We saw it a couple of years ago with Patrick Mahomes. Will we see it again with Micah Parsons?

The Dallas Cowboys star went viral on social media this weekend for his pickup skills.

Cowboys fans are already worried.

"Someone is about to shut this down from the cowboys," one fan predicted.

"Please lord don't let him get injured playing pickup basketball. Smh..." one fan added.

"Jerry gonna have a meeting with him tomorrow. This ain’t a good look lol" another fan admitted.

It's an impressive video, to be sure, but it might be best to avoid the pickup games moving forward.