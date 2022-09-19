Michael Gallup Could Return This Week: NFL World Reacts

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 20: Wide receiver Michael Gallup #13 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter at AT&T Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys could get a big boost to their offense before September ends.

Speaking on 105.3 The Fan's K&C Masterpiece, Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said it's "certainly possible" Michael Gallup returns for Week 3's game against the New York Giants.

The wide receiver hasn't played since tearing his ACL last December. He was limited in practice last week before missing Sunday's 20-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Cowboys fans are eager to see Gallup back in action.

However, one fan questioned whether he should come back to play on the MetLife Stadium turf often at the center of controversy.

A Dallas offense derailed by injuries can certainly use reinforcements.

As quarterback Dak Prescott works his way back from a fractured thumb, Cooper Rush is playing behind an offensive line missing left tackle Tyron Smith. The Cowboys were already down Gallup and James Washington before tight end Dalton Schultz suffered a knee injury on Sunday.

Noah Brown has stepped up with five catches in each of the first two games, including 91 yards and a touchdown alongside Rush in Week 2's last-second win over the defending AFC champions.

Yet Gallup, who has averaged 52.8 receiving yards per game throughout his four-year career, will be a welcome addition to a unit also responding to life without Amari Cooper.

Gallup might take the field when the Cowboys face the Giants on Monday Night Football next week.