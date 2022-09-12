Michael Irvin Calls Out Kellen Moore: NFL World Reacts

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 18: NFL legend and sports commentator Michael Irvin looks on during the Thursday night NFL game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots on November 18, 2021 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Former Dallas Cowboys great Michael Irvin wasn't happy with Kellen Moore on Sunday night.

Moore called a couple of trick plays early in the Cowboys' loss to the Buccaneers.

Irvin didn't like that.

"No trick S-it !!! Just play FOOTBALL," he tweeted.

Many fans were in agreement.

"Thought they said Kellen Moore was the next great thing. All that dink and dunk BS he calling," one fan wrote.

"They literally can’t. They have one receiver who is better than you would be right now today, 88," one fan added.

"This is why I don't like Kellen Moore...beating them up physically and then this bull," another fan added.

It didn't really matter in the end, though.

Dallas fell to Tampa Bay and lost Dak Prescott in the process. The quarterback is expected to miss 6-8 weeks with his hand injury.

Can the Cowboys survive?