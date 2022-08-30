Michael Irvin Reportedly Decides On His Television Future

ARLINGTON, TX - APRIL 26: Pro Football Hall of Famer and NFL Network Analyst Michael Irvin reacts during the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium on April 26, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

As NFL players vie for jobs entering the 2022 season, Michael Irvin will keep his current media role.

According to Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports, the former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver signed a new deal to stay with NFL Network. His contract was set to expire right before the season began.

Following a stint at ESPN, where he was an analyst on NFL Countdown, The Playmaker joined NFL Network in 2009. He has become a mainstay on NFL GameDay Morning while appearing on NFL Total Access and other shows.

Despite Irvin's new contract, McCarthy said Irvin will continue to make guest spots on ESPN's First Take. The 56-year-old has become a popular foil for Stephen A. Smith, with their debates frequently revolving around the Cowboys.

He'll also continue to host The Michael Irvin Podcast, where he's recently interviewed past and present players such as LaDainian Tomlinson, Shaquille Leonard, and Terry McLaurin.