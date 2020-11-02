Michael Irvin Responds To Deion Sanders’ Cowboys Message

Cowboys legend Deion Sanders is clearly struggling to watch his old team fumble its way through what has been an embarrassing season so far.

On Sunday evening ahead of Dallas’ matchup with the Eagles, Sanders called out his former teammates and suggested they fly up to Philly to help out their floundering organization.

“All former @dallascowboys that were real ballers between 92-96 I believe @TroyAikman has a plane let’s meet at Love Field to go the Philadelphia. We can be there by halftime if @CharlesHaley94 &. @michaelirvin88 are on time. I can’t take this anymore! We’ve got to help now. #Truth,” Sanders wrote on Twitter.

Prime Time isn’t the only former Cowboy disappointed with Dallas’ effort this season. When the Eagles started to pull away in the second half of Sunday’s game, former Cowboys wideout Michael Irvin had a response for his old teammate.

“I am with you bro!!!!!”

As it turned out, Dallas needed all the help they could get.

After getting off to an early 9-7 lead in the first half, the Cowboys completely crumbled in the second, going scoreless through the final two quarters. Dallas lost 23-9 and dropped their third straight game in a row, sending their record to 2-6 on the year.

Dallas fans would surely like to go back to those days of old when Sanders, Aikman and Irvin led the Cowboys to six straight NFC East titles and three Super Bowl victories.

Now, Cowboys pride for “America’s Team” is at an all-time low as Dallas looks to be one of the weakest teams in the league.

The Cowboys take on the only remaining undefeated team in the league on Sunday as they face the 7-0 Steelers.