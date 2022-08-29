Michael Irvin Reveals His "Sleeper" Super Bowl Pick
Former Dallas Cowboys great Michael Irvin has revealed his "sleeper" Super Bowl team.
It's a bit of a surprise.
Irvin, constantly chided for being a Cowboys homer, believes the Eagles are Super Bowl-worthy this season.
The Hall of Fame wide receiver has picked Philadelphia as his "sleeper" team for the Super Bowl.
The Eagles are getting a lot of hype heading into the 2022 season.
Jalen Hurts will need to live up to the hype in order for that to happen, though.