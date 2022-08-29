Michael Irvin Reveals His "Sleeper" Super Bowl Pick

ARLINGTON, TX - APRIL 26: Pro Football Hall of Famer and NFL Network Analyst Michael Irvin reacts during the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium on April 26, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Former Dallas Cowboys great Michael Irvin has revealed his "sleeper" Super Bowl team.

It's a bit of a surprise.

Irvin, constantly chided for being a Cowboys homer, believes the Eagles are Super Bowl-worthy this season.

The Hall of Fame wide receiver has picked Philadelphia as his "sleeper" team for the Super Bowl.

The Eagles are getting a lot of hype heading into the 2022 season.

Jalen Hurts will need to live up to the hype in order for that to happen, though.