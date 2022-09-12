Michael Irvin Rips Colin Kaepernick Idea: NFL World Reacts

ARLINGTON, TX - APRIL 26: Pro Football Hall of Famer and NFL Network Analyst Michael Irvin reacts during the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium on April 26, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys are in need of some help at the quarterback position.

Colin Kaepernick, who hasn't played in the league in more than five years, has been brought up as a potential signing for the NFC East franchise.

It's safe to say that one Cowboys great isn't a fan of that idea.

Michael Irvin ripped the Kaepernick suggestion while debating Stephen A. Smith on ESPN's "First Take" this morning.

"Let’s stop with this Colin Kaepernick stuff. Let’s just stop. Colin Kaepernick’s been out of football for what five years now," Irvin said. "Come on, man. Let’s stop all of a sudden thinking we can go resurrect Colin Kaepernick and he’s going to come and resurrect a football team. I’ll take my chances with Cooper Rush. I will take my chances with Cooper Rush.

"I saw Cooper Rush win a football game last year. That’s all I’m saying."

Most fans are in agreement.

"Yeah I am all for Colin getting picked up, but truthfully that ship has sailed and there’s plenty of other talent out there now," one fan added.

"Nah I’ll pass on Kap He ain’t played in 5 years Lol I think Cooper Rush deserves this opportunity tbh. I’d be disappointed if any QB starts over Rush," one fan added.

The Cowboys appear to be supportive of Cooper Rush, who won a road game against the Vikings last year.

The Cowboys are set to play the Bengals next weekend.