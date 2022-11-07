Michael Irvin Says NFL's Most Improved Player Is Obvious

ARLINGTON, TX - APRIL 26: Pro Football Hall of Famer and NFL Network Analyst Michael Irvin reacts during the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium on April 26, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Who's the most improved player in the National Football League?

According to former Dallas Cowboys star turned ESPN analyst Michael Irvin, it's obvious.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith is the pick.

"No doubt it’s Geno Smith. Hands down," Irvin said to Fox News.

Smith, a journeyman quarterback, has led the Seahawks into division and playoff contention through the first half of the season, at times playing like an MVP.

Irvin is loving the story.

"The best positive story in the NFL, and I keep telling people. I was telling them on ‘Inside NFL’ and even ‘First Take,’ but they don’t’ understand because they’re New Yorkers. Some people can do better when they get out of places like New York because New York, if you don’t serve them right, you’re gonna get that hate," Irvin said. "You could be getting you some street meat, and they’d be like, ‘Man, I hope that meat tastes better than you playing right now.’ They don’t leave you alone in New York.

"Over in Seattle, you could be out and about, and you’re the quarterback, ‘Hey, Geno, don’t worry. We’re going to get him buddy. We’re behind you. We love you.’ That stuff matters."

The Seahawks beat the Cardinals, 31-21, on Sunday.