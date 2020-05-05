Michael Irvin Shares Heartwarming Message About Don Shula

Yesterday, the NFL lost a legend when iconic former Miami Dolphins and Baltimore Colts head coach Don Shula passed away at age 90.

In more than three decades of coaching, Shula had a profound impact on the sport. He won two titles, coached in six Super Bowls and set the NFL record for most regular season and overall wins as a head coach.

Shula didn’t just affect the players he coached either. His impact went far beyond that, as Michael Irvin could attest.

Today, Irvin shared a heartwarming message about Shula, along with a picture of him and the coach.

“At 6yrs old n Miami I began 2 understand & love Football. It was that year I watched Don Shula take the

@MiamiDolphins 2 the only UNDEFEATED season n @NFL history,” Irvin wrote. “Thx u 2 his fam 4 sharing him with us 4 all those years. My thoughts Heart & prayers are w you 🙏🏿#RIP #Coach.”

At 6yrs old n Miami I began 2 understand & love Football. It was that year I watched Don Shula take the @MiamiDolphins 2 the only UNDEFEATED season n @NFL history. Thx u 2 his fam 4 sharing him with us 4 all those years. My thoughts Heart & prayers are w you 🙏🏿#RIP #Coach pic.twitter.com/Aj9sUWfE0x — Michael Irvin (@michaelirvin88) May 5, 2020

The NFL has existed for 100 years. Shula is one of the greatest to ever man the sideline during the league’s tenure.

One hundred years from now, that will probably still be the case.