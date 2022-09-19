Michael Irvin Taunting Stephen A: NFL World Reacts
Michael Irvin is a happy man on Sunday night.
The Dallas Cowboys legend topped the Cincinnati Bengals as time expired on Sunday afternoon.
Dallas hit a game-winning field goal as time expired against Cincinnati, improving to 1-1 on the season with the victory.
Well played, Mike.
"Michael’s apartment looks sweet," one fan joked.
"While I agree with his comments, I have a few questions about this video," another fan added.
"Playmaker goin pass out one of these day," one fan added on social media.
"*knock on door* Sir this is a Holiday Inn… Can you please stfu," one fan added.
Hey, let Michael Irvin celebrate, everyone.