Michael Irvin Taunting Stephen A: NFL World Reacts

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 18: NFL legend and sports commentator Michael Irvin looks on during the Thursday night NFL game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots on November 18, 2021 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Michael Irvin is a happy man on Sunday night.

The Dallas Cowboys legend topped the Cincinnati Bengals as time expired on Sunday afternoon.

Dallas hit a game-winning field goal as time expired against Cincinnati, improving to 1-1 on the season with the victory.

Well played, Mike.

"Michael’s apartment looks sweet," one fan joked.

"While I agree with his comments, I have a few questions about this video," another fan added.

"Playmaker goin pass out one of these day," one fan added on social media.

"*knock on door* Sir this is a Holiday Inn… Can you please stfu," one fan added.

Hey, let Michael Irvin celebrate, everyone.