Michael Irvin's Comment On His Cowboys Jersey Is Going Viral

ARLINGTON, TX - APRIL 26: Pro Football Hall of Famer and NFL Network Analyst Michael Irvin reacts during the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium on April 26, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Rather than retiring Michael Irvin's jersey, the Dallas Cowboys keep No. 88 in circulation as a badge of honor for wide receivers.

Irvin joined Drew Pearson as the second Cowboys wideout to don No. 88 and make the Pro Football Hall of Fame. However, the team has since passed the number to Dez Bryant and CeeDee Lamb.

Speaking on the Out and About podcast, Irvin said it "blows my mind" when people wonder why he doesn't want the Cowboys to retire his number.

"What happens when they retire them, they put them in the rafters," Irvin said. "And the only time they show it is when you leave time to go into eternity."

He then imitated a broadcaster saying, "We lost Michael today ... back to the game."

Instead of getting "two seconds," Irvin noted that everyone will remember him when watching the current No. 88. The player will remind them of Irvin when they flourish or have viewers lamenting that The Playmaker would have caught it.

"Either way, I get my flowers every Sunday."

Dallas has never officially retired a number, but America's Team hasn't re-assigned Nos. 8, 12, or 22 in honor of Troy Aikman, Roger Staubach, and Emmitt Smith.

While the Cowboys haven't placed Irvin's numbers in the rafters, they have created an exclusive group of star receivers to carry the torch of representing No. 88.