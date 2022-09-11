Michael Jordan Makes His Opinion On Tom Brady Very Clear

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 01: (L-R) Yvette Prieto and her husband and owner of the Charlotte Hornets, Michael Jordan, watch on during their game against the Atlanta Hawks at Time Warner Cable Arena on November 1, 2015 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Most likely can't relate to Tom Brady's need to strive for athletic greatness well into his 40s.

Brady, after all, has already won seven Super Bowls and made hundreds of millions of dollars. Why not just retire and live a luxurious life with his supermodel wife, Gisele Bundchen, and kids?

But Michael Jordan can surely relate to what Brady is feeling.

The legendary NBA star made his opinion on the NFL's GOAT extremely clear.

“I was away from the game almost two years. He didn't make two months. But you know what that tells me? How much he wants it. How much he needs it. He is back.”

Brady is indeed back, but for how long?

Reports suggest that the 2022 season could be Brady's final one as an NFL player.

If that's the case, he'll surely look to go out on top.

Brady and the Bucs will open the 2022 NFL regular season against the Cowboys at 8:20 p.m. E.T.

The game will air on NBC.