Michael Strahan Has A Blunt Message For Aaron Rodgers

On Sunday afternoon, the FOX Sports broadcasting crew reacted to the latest Aaron Rodgers news.

During the segment, Terry Bradshaw and Michael Strahan both had a strong message for the Green Bay Packers quarterback. Strahan wasn’t happy Rodgers invoked the name of Martin Luther King Jr in an interview with Pat McAfee.

“Another thing I would said, there is a time to quote MLK and this was not one of them as well,” Strahan said. He went on to suggest people aren’t unhappy with Aaron Rodgers because he’s unvaccinated. Rather, they don’t like the way he addressed a question about the vaccine.

“It’s kind of the workaround is what I think bothered people. We understand that you can get COVID even if you’re vaccinated. But when you answer a question and say, ‘Yeah, I’m immunized,’ it’s the workaround.”

Our crew offers their thoughts on the events that unfolded around Aaron Rodgers this past week.@JayGlazer | @curtmenefee | @michaelstrahan | @JimmyJohnson pic.twitter.com/kKeF9NUiFG — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 7, 2021

Earlier in the segment, former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw made it clear he wants Rodgers to be more truthful.

“It would’ve been nice if Aaron came down to the naval academy and learned to be honest. Learned not to lie. Because that’s what you did, Aaron. You lied,” Bradshaw said.

Rodgers is catching plenty of heat from the NFL world for his recent comments.