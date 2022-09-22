Michael Vick Is Trending Following Troubling Brett Favre News

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 01: Former Atlanta Falcons player Michael Vick walks on the field prior to the game against the New Orleans Saints at the Georgia Dome on January 1, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Brett Favre's connection to a welfare scandal in Mississippi has people pointing out a very unfortunate double standard.

Despite how disturbing the allegations surrounding Favre are at the moment, he's not receiving as much coverage as Michael Vick did in 2007 when he was involved in unlawful dog fighting.

No one is defending what Vick did in 2007. However, he spent time in jail because of his actions. An argument can be made that he has changed - in a good way - since that experience.

Favre could end up facing severe discipline for his involvement in this welfare scandal. For now though, people believe he's being protected by the public.

"A Tale of 3 QB’s," Bishop Talbert Swan tweeted. "Brett Favre stole $5M intended for poor people in MS, the poorest state in America. Tom Brady had $100M in PPP loans forgiven, yet had a $375M sports commentator contract. Michael Vick engaged in illegal dog fighting. Which one went to jail?"

"Michael Vick spent 18 months in prison for dog fighting with 48 dogs. Brett Favre allegedly stole $5M from Mississippi's poorest 600K children, women, and men as they suffered and starved," Qasim Rashid said. "If cruelty to 48 innocent dogs gets 18 months—what does cruelty to 600K innocent humans get?"

Another person wrote, "Remember when Michael Vick got caught dog fighting and the media went berserk for months. Then went silent on Brett Favre stealing welfare money?"

Favre is linked to $8 million in "misappropriated welfare funds." He received $1.1 million for speeches in 2017 and 2019 that he allegedly didn't even conduct.

We'll continue to provide updates on Favre's situation when they're available.