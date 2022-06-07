Michael Vick Lands New Job In Football: Fans React

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 01: Former Atlanta Falcons player Michael Vick walks on the field prior to the game against the New Orleans Saints at the Georgia Dome on January 1, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Michael Vick has joined Levels marketing firm Levels Sports Group as a partner and Head of Athlete Development.

In the role, the former star quarterback will help mentor young athletes, including Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei and USC commit Malachi Nelson, for an agency focused on NIL opportunities.

"Can't tell you how hyped I am to help mentor & guide these young athletes in their careers & in the NIL space," Vick wrote on Twitter. "Big things ahead."

Co-founder and CEO Justin J. Giangrande welcomed Vick to the team, also promising "big things ahead."

Other fans endorsed the move for Vick, who played his last NFL game in 2015. He joined FS1 as an NFL analyst in 2017.

Giangrade said Vick will help younger players prepare mentally and physically while optimizing their value off the field.

“We have recently seen the limitless opportunities of NIL for young athletes in the college and high school athlete space," Giangrade told Michael Smith of Sports Business Journal. "It was clear to me that Mike wanted to share his knowledge and experience with our talent. Our goal is to help them navigate this ever-changing space properly."