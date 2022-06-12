Michael Vick Makes His Opinion On Colin Kaepernick Very Clear

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 01: Former Atlanta Falcons player Michael Vick walks on the field prior to the game against the New Orleans Saints at the Georgia Dome on January 1, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Michael Vick is among those still believing in Colin Kaepernick's ability to play in the National Football League.

The former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick believes that Kaepernick, who hasn't played in the league since 2016, still has what it takes to be a starting quarterback.

“I think it will happen in due time…He’s been out the league a couple years and he hasn’t played in a long time, it’d probably be smart to just come in in a backup role, and just play that backup role for two or three years. And, when you get an opportunity to start, you show that you can play. You win a series of games. You win five or six games,” Vick explained to Outkick.

Kaepernick hasn't played in the National Football League since the 2016 season.

However, the former 49ers quarterback had a workout with the Las Vegas Raiders earlier this offseason.

So far, though, the Raiders haven't been interested enough to sign him.