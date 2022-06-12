Michael Vick Makes His Opinion On Jalen Hurts Very Clear

Falcons Michael Vick #7 throws during first half action between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tennessee Titans on August 26, 2006 at The Coliseum in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Joe Murphy/NFLPhotoLibrary)

There have been some questions about Jalen Hurts' longterm future in Philadelphia.

Is the Eagles quarterback the true answer at the position, or should Philadelphia keep its options open?

Former Eagles quarterback Michael Vick has made his opinion on the debate extremely clear.

Vick believes the Eagles are set at the quarterback position for the long haul.

Hurts has been up and down early in his National Football League career, but Vick is clearly a fan.

Time will tell if he'll be proven right or wrong.