Michael Vick Reportedly Playing In Professional Football Game Next Week

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 01: Former Atlanta Falcons player Michael Vick walks on the field prior to the game against the New Orleans Saints at the Georgia Dome on January 1, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Michael Vick will return to the gridiron later this month. According to Reuters, the former NFL quarterback will play one game for Fan Controlled Football.

May 28 is the final day of the regular season for Fan Controlled Football, so Vick doesn't have to worry about making a long-term commitment with the startup league at this time.

Vick, 41, has not yet been assigned to a team. Regardless of where he ends up, there should be plenty of fans interested in seeing him play next Saturday.

The report from Reuters states Vick agreed to play for Fan Controlled Football after seeing Terrell Owens have success in the 7-on-7 format.

It has been a while since Vick played for a football team. The last snap he took in the NFL was back in 2015 with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

During his final NFL season, Vick completed 60.6 percent of his passes for 371 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

Vick's days of being the fastest quarterback in football are over, but his speed hasn't completely left him. Last year, he ran a 4.72 in Rich Eisen’s annual “Run Rich Run” event.

An official announcement regarding Vick's involvement in Fan Controlled Football should be made soon.