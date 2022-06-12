Michael Vick Praises The Eagles: NFL World Reacts

PHILADELPHIA - AUGUST 14: Michael Vick of the Philadelphia Eagles speaks at a press conference at the NovaCare Complex on August 14, 2009 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Vick signed a one-year contract, with a second year option, with the Eagles. (Photo by Larry French/Getty Images)

Michael Vick is best known for his time with the Atlanta Falcons, but the most-rewarding time of his career might've came with the Philadelphia Eagles.

It was the Eagles who gave Vick a second chance following his release from prison.

Vick played in Philadelphia from 2009-13. He made the Pro Bowl in 2010 and led one of the most-exciting offenses in the league during his time in Philly.

This week, Vick had major praise for the Eagles and their fans.

Eagles fans love to hear it.

"My favorite era man," one fan admitted.

"That you did my friend. Most electric/dynamic quarterback I’ve ever seen. GOAT," another fan added.

"Still can’t believe we got to have Michael Vick in Eagles green," another fan admitted.

Vick's time in Philadelphia certainly will not be forgotten.