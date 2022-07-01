Michael Vick Reportedly Being Sued: Fans React

PHILADELPHIA - AUGUST 14: Michael Vick of the Philadelphia Eagles speaks at a press conference at the NovaCare Complex on August 14, 2009 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Vick signed a one-year contract, with a second year option, with the Eagles. (Photo by Larry French/Getty Images)

Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick is making headlines this Friday for the wrong reasons.

According to David Ovalle of the Miami Herald, Vick is being sued for $1.2 million stemming from a 2018 loan he received in Maryland. A group of creditors filed a lawsuit because they claim this loan been unpaid.

Per the report, a deposition has been scheduled for Aug. 5.

Vick's lawyer, Arthur Jones, has already released a statement on this lawsuit.

"Michael Vick takes these matters seriously and is aware of the proceedings and will be sure that all parties who are entitled to receive payment will be paid," Jones said. "However, usurious calculations which produce absurd results should not be countenanced by the courts of Florida. Therefore, all appropriate defenses will certainly be utilized. Further comment on any shenanigans which lead to situations like this may be made available at a later date."

Judging by some of the reactions on social media, NFL fans aren't too concerned about Vick's current legal situation.

In the latest story from the Miami Herald, it states that Vick also owes a company $1.9 million because he was once given cash in exchange for future earnings. He allegedly never paid off that loan.

It could be a busy - and potentially expensive - summer for Vick.