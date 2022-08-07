Michael Vick Visiting The Chiefs: NFL World Reacts

PHILADELPHIA - OCTOBER 27: Quarterback Michael Vick #7 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs out of the pocket during a game against the New York Giants on October 27, 2013 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Giants won 15-7. (Photo by Hunter Martin/Philadelphia Eagles/Getty Images) Hunter Martin/Getty Images

Andy Reid connections are on full display in Kansas City on Sunday afternoon.

Former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Michael Vick is a special guest of the Chiefs head coach on Sunday.

Vick played for the Chiefs head coach in Philadelphia.

Few NFL quarterbacks in recent history, if any, are more beloved by current players than Vick.

This was evident on Sunday in Kansas City.

Fans are jealous.

"smfh can’t believe I missed this. i might not sleep tonight," one fan wrote.

"That’s so awesome!!!!" another fan wrote.

"Three GOATS in one pic," another fan added.

Vick enjoyed some special seasons in Philadelphia.

The Chiefs, meanwhile, will look to get back to the Super Bowl in 2022.