Michele Tafoya Is Trending Following Her Political Comments

Earlier this week, former NBC sideline reporter Michele Tafoya made headlines with a few political comments.

Tafoya made the decision to leave the football business following the 2021 season. Just days after leaving the sideline, she made her political opinions very clear – something she obviously feels she could not have done while working for NBC.

Tafoya made on Fox News and discussed Critical Race Theory – among other things. “Why are we even teaching that the color of the skin matters? Because to me, what matters is your character and your values,” she said.

It didn’t take long for social media to start reacting to her comments.

Michele Tafoya was a reporter for 30 damn years and never once thought to herself, "Hey, maybe I should talk to someone about what critical race theory actually is." Getting information is literally her job, and she actively chose not to seek it out. — Ben Heisler (@bennyheis) February 17, 2022

He comments about former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick also made headlines.

“If the ONE thing he wanted in this LIFE was to be a starting QB” Michele Tafoya can’t imagine Colin Kaepernick ALSO really wanted police to stop getting away w/murder. It’s analysis like this why owners won’t stop getting away w/criminal collusion. https://t.co/Pl2S0b1Gy8 — ChuckModi (@ChuckModi1) February 17, 2022

Tafoya wasted no time jumping into the political arena once she stepped away from the sideline.